KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh general secretary and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the Sindh Bank has given a loan of Rs70 billion to Anwar Majeed, while poor Haris of Thar are committing suicides because they do not get even small loans.

Talking to media outside the Sindh Assembly here on Friday, he said that today in whole Sindh including Tharparkar a mafia is seen ruling the people. He said that this mafia during last 10 years has looted and plundered the wealth of Sindh by doing corruption in government schemes.

He said that people were killed on the loan-interest matter in the town of chief minister of Sindh. He regretted that the Sindh Bank reportedly gave loan of Rs70 billion to Anwar Majeed, while poor people could not get any loan from banks and they are committing suicides. He said that billions of rupees are being distributed amongst political lackeys and henchmen of the ruling party of Sindh in the name of subsidies. He said that today poor Haris are not even able to feed their children. The growers are not getting fair rates for their crops like sugarcane, wheat and rice. He asked the government when these growers would get their dues from the millers.

He said that Qaim Ali Shah has added the name of Zardari in a poem of Allama Iqbal which is a disgrace to Allama Iqbal. He said that due to bad governance in Sindh there are even no proper firefighting equipment. He said that people in Sindh do not get fire tender service but in Sanghar fire trucks were used to sprinkle water on roads to greet minister for local bodies Saeed Ghani.