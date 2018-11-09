Share:

LONDON:- A man has been jailed for sending a “potentially lethal homemade bomb” to a Bitcoin firm in London - after it refused to reset his password for him.

The Met Police, which investigated the case, said detectives could “only identify one possible reason” for the Swedish national’s actions. He had emailed the company, Cryptopay, in August 2017, to ask that he be sent a new password. Cryptopay, however, refused, saying this contravened its privacy policy. Jermu Michael Salonen, 43, has been sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison at Stockholm District Court.