MANCHESTER - Jose Mourinho has described the quality of Manchester City’s work on the pitch as “untouchable” while refusing to get embroiled in the controversy about alleged Financial Fair Play breaches made by his rivals. Mourinho’s Manchester United side travel across the city on Sunday for a Premier League derby. However, build-up to the match has been overshadowed by a series of Football Leaks reports claiming that Abu Dhabi-owned City artificially inflated sponsorship deals in order to comply with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations. United manager Mourinho declined to answer in depth when asked if he thought about the allegations against City. “It’s difficult for me to answer because I focus on my job. I focus on the four lines, focus on football,” Mourinho told reporters on Friday.–AFP