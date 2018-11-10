Share:

BADIN - Efforts to be taken for provision of basic amenities in the schools of district Badin including furniture, buildings and teaching faculty to gain positive results.

These views were expressed by Haji Taj Muhammad Mallah, Badin MPA while meeting with Muhammad Siddique Soomro, President of GSTA district Badin in the GSTA Office on Friday.

The MPA said that he would meet with Sindh education minister to resolve the legitimate matters of secondary teachers and provision of basic amenities including furniture and teaching faculty for proper and smooth ongoing teaching and learning process.

He lauded the efforts of the GSTA Badin for promotion and betterment of education. Earlier, Muhammad Siddique Soomro briefed the MPA in connection of shortage of teachers and furniture in secondary schools particularly Badin taluka while he also briefed about legitimate matters of teachers. While talking to the journalists, the GSTA president said that the Badin MPA has assured them to resolve the issues. He said that the GSTA has always played positive and immense role for betterment in the educational system and supported government’s initiatives towards prime cause of elimination of illiteracy from the society.