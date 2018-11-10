Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday expelled senior leader Dr Farooq Sattar from the party and directed the party workers to cut ties with him or face disciplinary action. The decision came after over Dr Farooq Sattar`s announcement of forming a group namely Organisation Restoration Committee (ORC) within the party ranks which violated the party discipline.

The statement issued from the MQM-P Bahadurabad office reads that a meeting was held on Friday under the chair of party convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to discuss the show-cause notice issued to Dr Farooq Sattar over violating party discipline.

MQM-P Coordination Committee after considering all the details decided to revoke the basic membership of Sattar over his serious breaches of party’s discipline and constitution, making groups within the party and other organisational violations. Coordination Committee has also directed the workers not to keep any ties with Sattar while strict action would be taken over violation.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dr Farooq Sattar has initiated a movement within the party ranks vowing to restore the status of MQM to the era of 1986. Sattar has pointed out the if accountability process was not started within the MQM ranks, the party could be restricted from four National Assembly seats to only one in the next elections. Sattar criticised MQM-P Bahahdurabad Chapter and asked Kanwar Naved Jameel and Amir Khan make themselves accountable before party workers.

On the other side MQM-P Bahdurabad Coordination Committee in reaction to Sattars`s stance issued a show-cause notice and asked him to appear before the Committee and respond to party decision making body reservations. Internal Party sources from Bahadurabad office said that Coordination Committee gave maximum time to the Dr Sattar but he did not respond and keeping in view the silence of Sattar, MQM-P Coordination Committee decided to take disciplinary action over Sattar’s behaviour accordingly.