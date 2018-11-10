Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has been arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case on Saturday.

Earlier today, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, presented before the Accountability Court . He has been in NAB’s custody since October 5 in connection to the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case.

On October 29, the Accountability Court had granted the PML-N president a three-day transit remand to attend National Assembly sessions. The leader of the opposition in NA was then flown to Islamabad and his Minister’s Enclave residence had been declared sub-jail.

The Accountability Court in Islamabad had on October 31 extended Shehbaz’s transit remand till November 6 and then till November 10.

As his transit remand ends today, Shehbaz will be presented before the Accountability Court in Lahore.

During the hearing, NAB prosecutor said, "We are arresting Shehbaz today on November 10 in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case."

To this, Amjad Pervaiz, Shahbaz's counsel said, "The new request that has been submitted in court has been filed on the wrong basis."

"The law states that a man who has been arrested in one case will be considered arrested in other cases as well," he added.

The NAB prosecutor argued, "The new case is different and we have evidence in the ongoing case."

Amjad Pervaiz said NAB summoned Shahbaz Sharif for the first time in June 2018. Shehbaz appeared before the accountability watchdog whenever he was summoned and cooperated in the investigations but till date NAB has failed to present any solid evidence against Shehbaz in the Ashiana Housing scheme.

A large number of PML-N workers had gathered outside the court and security had been increased around the premises during the hearing.

On October 29, NAB has accused Shehbaz of misusing his powers while being the Chief Minister of Punjab in an inquiry pertaining to Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC).

According to the NAB, Shehbaz cancelled the contract awarded to M/s Ch A Latif & Sons for infrastructure development of Ashiana Iqbal Housing Project and awarded it to CASA Developers.

"The former Punjab Chief Minister misused his powers and his actions caused a huge loss to the national exchequer," the NAB prosecutor had said.

However, Shehbaz denied the allegations as "false and baseless".