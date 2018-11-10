Share:

ISLAMABAD - Accountability Court on Friday allowed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to present more documents in a corruption reference pertaining to Flagship Investment against former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik conducted hearing on the NAB plea seeking permission to present more documents against accused persons in the case.

During hearing, Sharif’s counsel Khawaja Haris opposed the NAB’s request and argued that the bureau officer Zahir Shah had been corresponding with the UK Central Authority to get documents related to the reference but he didn’t apprise the court regarding these documents when he appeared to record his statement as witness.

NAB Deputy Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi said that the prosecution had mentioned in the supplementary reference that it would submit documents after receiving answers of mutual legal assistance.

The defence lawyer said that the prosecution should also present the related witnesses if it presented new documents.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court permitted NAB to present fresh documents in corruption reference and adjourned hearing of the case till November 12.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB IO Muhammad Kamran also continued recording his statement before court as prosecution’s last witness in the case.