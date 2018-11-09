Share:

LOS ANGELES-Natalia Tena and Tom Felton are reunited again in new television series ‘Origins’ after co-starring in the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise. Natalia Tena and Tom Felton are delighted to reunite again after ‘Harry Potter’ movies. The 34-year-old actress and 31-year-old actor - who starred in the magical series as Draco Malfoy and Nymphadora Tonks but only appeared in separate scenes - are overjoyed that they had the opportunity to work together and bond in new sci-fi web TV series ‘Origin.’

The ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’ actress appeared alongside her co-stars at the movie’s premiere at Leicester Square last night (08.11.18) and exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ‘’We never really worked together before. When we did ‘Harry Potter’, we didn’t have a single scene together.

‘’But we got to know each other through press for ‘Harry Potter’ and we’ve done two conventions together in weird parts of the world. We’ve got to know each other slowly.

‘’When I landed, I got to my room and there was a cast list. And I was like this is amazing - oh my god there’s Tom - and I immediately texted him because it was such a joy!

‘’It felt very good to have a friendly face working. It just makes things easier when you go to another country. ‘’

Tom - who first starred in ‘Anna and the King’ and ‘The Borrowers’ before being cast in the big screen adaptation of the wizarding saga aged 12 - also commented that he was happy to finally act alongside Natalia because they had been good friends for years.

He added: ‘’Yeah it was great! We’ve been friends for a long time. She’s a very friendly face - she’s an incredibly good actor with a very good work ethic. It was very nice to get a chance to properly work with her for the first time.’’

Natalia and Tom are starring alongside Siobhan Cullen and Sen Mitsuji in the upcoming spacecraft drama, and ‘Origin’ is set to premiere on November 14, 2018 on YouTube Premium.