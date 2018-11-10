Share:

Lahore - Iqbal Day was observed in the city on Friday like other parts of the country with renewed pledge to follow the philosophy of Allam Muhammad Iqbal.

According to APP, the 141st birth anniversary of Iqbal was celebrated across the country on Friday with national zeal and enthusiasm. Special prayers were offered in mosques countrywide for development, prosperity of the country from early in the morning. People paid tributes to Allama Iqbal, who conceived the idea of Pakistan to get a separate homeland in Muslim majority areas of elsewhere Hindustan. The services of a multi-dimensional personality; philosopher, Ideologist and social activist were also admired for his unmatched literary services and character building of the entire Muslim Ummah. Special programmes were arranged by different literary, political, social, educational and cultural organizations to pay homage to poet philosopher besides highlighting different aspects of his poetry and message conveyed of the legendary leader.

A contingent of Pakistan Navy took guards duties from Punjab Rangers. Station Commander Lahore Commodore Niamatullah laid floral wreath on Allama Iqbal’s grave and offered fateha.

Born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877, Dr Allama Iqbal had foreseen that only solution of problems being faced by the Muslims in the subcontinent was a separate homeland.

Allama Iqbal is officially recognized as national poet of Pakistan and known as Muffakir-e-Pakistan, Shair-e-Mashriq and Hakeem-ul-Ummat.

Npt marks Iqbal DAY

The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust organised a sitting on 144th birth anniversary of the Poet of the East Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal. NPT Vice Chairperson Dr Rafique Ahmad chaired the sitting. NPT Chairman Rafique Tarar, former president of Pakistan, said in his message that Iqbal was scholar of the entire Muslim world.

Other speakers such as Justice (r) Nasira Javed Iqbal, Khalil-ur-Rehman, industrialist Iftikhar Ali Malik, Dr Khalid Abbas, Qayyum Nizami and NPT Secretary Shahid Rasheed also highlighted services and various aspects of poetry of the great poet and thinker. They said that Iqbal gave the idea of a separate state for Muslims and there was a need to follow Iqbal’s ideology to succeed in the present circumstances.

Meanwhile, A delegation of the Punjab University, led by VC Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter, visited mausoleum of Allama Iqbal, laid wreaths and offered Fateha for the soul of the great poet and philosopher. In his message, Prof Niaz said: “We should follow the teachings of the great philosopher. His contribution to the country and the nation will always be remembered.” Also, Punjab University’s Centre for South Asian Studies has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Lahore Centre for Peace Research to promote regional peace and stability. The second part of the 126th Convocation of the Punjab University will be held on Saturday (today) at Faisal Auditorium. On this occasion, Punjab Governor/Punjab University Chancellor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will be the chief guest. Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz, PHEC Chairman Dr Muhammad Nizamudin, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter and others will attend the event.

The Punjab University will host the opening ceremony of the All Pakistan Higher Education Commission 42nd Inter University Men Athletic Championship 2018-19 on Saturday (today) at Punjab Stadium on Ferospur Road in Lahore. Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar will be the chief guest on the occasion. PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter and others will also attend the ceremony.

Shehbaz message

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has said progress and prosperity of the nation lay in following the philosophy of Allama Muhammad Iqbal. In his message on Iqbal Day, Shehbaz Sharif said: “The experiment to live without following thoughts, motto and ideas of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Jinnah has already failed. He said Iqbal Day is a day of happiness and promise as the name of Allama Iqbal is like a shining star in the sky which is emitting stronger light with every passing day.”