KARACHI - An anti-terrorism court on Friday repeated non-bailable warrants for the arrest of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) chief Altaf Hussain, former federal minister Babar Ghori and three others in a money laundering case and directed the FIA to produce them on November 12.

ATC No-II judge issued the direction on a report submitted by Investigation Officer Ghulam Murtaza Rahu who informed the court that several attempts have been made but they still failed to arrest the absconders.

The judge directed the FIA to arrest the accused including Altaf Hussainl, former minister Babar Ghori, Karachi Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra, Khawaja Sohail Mansoor and Ahmed Ali and directed to produce them before the trail court in the next hearing or submit a progress report regarding their arrest. The accused have been declared absconders due to their absence in the court.

In its prior report, the FIA’s counterterrorism wing had submitted that black-money that was collected from people through extortion was deposited in the bank accounts of the Khidmat-i-Khalq Foundation (KKF), a charity wing of the MQM. The report added that Rs1,321,509,608 was collected during the years 2013-14-15.

According to the FIA prosecution, these amounts were further transferred to the personal accounts of the trustees of the KKF, the MQM accounts and other firms and subsequently those amounts were sent abroad to the accounts of the MQM UK, Simon and Simons in the UK and other accounts, including personal accounts of trustees.

The KKF record was taken into possession and scrutinised. FIA’s report further stated that as many as 69 bank accounts of the MQM, Altaf Hussain, Ahmed Tariq Meer etc have been detected abroad, the record of the same have been requisitioned through the Foreign Office.

On a complaint of a UK-based businessman, Sarfaraz Merchant, a case against him was registered under sections 121 (waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Pakistan), 122 (collecting arms, etc, with intention of waging war against Pakistan), 123-A (condemnation of the creation of the state, and advocacy of abolition of its sovereignty), 406 (criminal breach of trust).

468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 477-A (fraudulent cancellation, destruction, etc, of will, authority to adopt, or valuable security), and 109 (abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with sections 3 and 4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2010 as well as sections 11 (H), 11 (I) and 11 (J) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

The FIA had submitted an interim charge sheet against the accused that stated that the funds collected by the KKF were to be utilised for various social welfare activities whereas the funds were being misused by Altaf Hussain and his accomplices in the UK and Pakistan through MNAs, senators, the deputy mayor and other members of the MQM.

Earlier, the ATC was informed by the FIA that an interior ministry had notified to transfer of investigations and trial proceedings of a money laundering case from Karachi to Islamabad.