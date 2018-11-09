Share:

ISLAMABAD-The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) held its first international conference on Nanotechnology, providing an opportunity to researchers to discuss the problems and solutions in the advanced scientific field. The official statement added that School of Chemical and Materials Engineering (SCME) of NUST in collaboration with Syed Babar Ali School of Science and Engineering (SBASSE), Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) held the First International Conference on Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (ICONN 2018). The conference focused on various aspects of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology.

The two-day conference was another precedent of the respective universities’ zeal for research and providing their students with incomparable exposure to knowledge.

The speakers’ panel composed of the best international and national speakers who shared their work, knowledge and experiences related to bio-nanotechnology, materials for environmental remediation and monitoring, renewable energy technologies, nanodevices and nanocomposites. The conference brought together researchers from various fields to share notions, problems and solutions relating to the development of nanomaterials, nanodevices and nanoprocesses.

International speakers included Prof Dr Mathias Brust from University of Liverpool UK, Prof Dr Walther Schwarzacher from University of Bristol UK , Prof Dr Churl-Hee Cho from Chungnam National University (CNU) Republic of Korea and Prof Dr Jan- Henrik Smatt from Åbo Akademi University Finland. Students reviewed it to be highly informative and beneficial. Foreign delegates were pleased to visit the campus and meet the energetic students. They said that they are looking forward to future visits and collaborations.

This conference provided an excellent opportunity for students, researchers and professionals across the country and abroad to come together to share and gain knowledge and moreover to form links that may enrich the professional networks among the participants.

The option of organizing this event outside Pakistan in collaboration with international partner (in addition to NUST and LUMS) was also discussed and appreciated. Such options will further be deliberated and materialized in the future.

Furthermore, the option of mentoring our MS students by the PhD students of UK Universities (Bristol and Liverpool to start with) was also discussed with Prof Dr Walther Schwarzacher and Prof Dr Mathias Brust which was well received by both partners. It was decided to work closely in future to materialize this activity which will extremely be beneficial for our graduate students.