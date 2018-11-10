Share:

PESHAWAR : Chief Executive Officer Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC), Saeed Ahmad Khan Friday said that establishment of a flexible packaging plant by Cherat Packages in Gadoon industrial estate will bring Rs 2.5 billion investment and generate 1000 direct and indirect jobs in the province. The establishment of packaging plant is another milestone towards industrialization of the KP, he said in a statement here on Friday. The KPEZDMC has played a pivotal role in establishment of the Flexible Packaging Plant by Cherat Packaging Ltd. "We provide prompt facilitation to all our investors making it easier to invest in KP." "We look forward to continue facilitating many such success stories in future", he added. The new plant which is unique in technology in KP will bring Rs 2.5 billion investment to KP and generate 1000 direct and indirect jobs.

Director Cherat Packages Anwar Khan said: "We are very pleased with efforts of KPEZDMC in supporting and facilitating our investment in the KP."

"The experience with KPEZDMC has made us more confident in investing in KP and we plan to further enhance our footprint in KP with more investments." He thanked Faisal Hayat, then Estate Manager Gadoon Industrial Estate, for his relentless efforts in making the project successful.