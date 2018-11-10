Share:

Office-bearers of Peoples Unity of PIA employees on Friday allegedly attacked the ticket office manager office and harassed Munir Abbas to get the transfers done as per their choice. When contacted, PIA spokesman said an inquiry begain and responsible would be taken to task. Ali Usman, Ali Gill, Wasif Aman Ullah, Tayab Rabbani and Adnan Haider allegedly appeared in TOM office at 4.30pm and forced him to change the duty roaster. The TOM tried to convince the union leaders and asked them to come next working day and resolve the issue amicably but to no avail. They were also blamed for using foul language and hurl threats at him. Munir Abbas refused to the same on which they became more furious and called Rana Kashif and Masood Ch in. On their arrival all the union leaders not only shouted at Munir but tried to drag the officer in office when he wanted to leave for home. Meanwhile, Munir Abbas raised the matter with District Manager Umar Goraya who called security. Security officers escorted Munir Abbas to his car, when Munir drove his car Rana Kashif and Ali Usman chased him but TOM managed escape.