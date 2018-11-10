LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit the provincial metropolis today to have meetings with the governor, the chief minister and the provincial ministers.

The prime minister will be given briefings about the 100-day plan of the Punjab government and its performance in the last 70 days.

He would also get first-hand knowledge of last week’s protests across Punjab and the damage done to the public property.

According to PTI sources, Imran Khan is also scheduled to inaugurate a shelter home in the city.