Polio is a contagious viral illness that in its most severe form causes paralysis, difficulty breathing and sometimes death. It has caused many deaths in our country be it, children or adult. It is a big issue not only in our country but in many countries around. Most of the polio cases are reported in the province of Balochistan.

Approximately 16,000 kids below the age of five are deprived of polio vaccines in Balochistan as they are not present at home when the campaigns are conducted while 30-40 percent remain without vaccination due to some religious bindings. This is the duty of every individual to spread awareness amongst the common man so that our future generations are saved.

ZEESHAN NASIR,

Kech, October 27.