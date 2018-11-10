Share:

PESHAWAR:- Former Member National Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Malik Nasir Khan died of cancer in Peshawar late Thursday night, family sources informed. Malik Nasir was admitted to North West Hospital Peshawar with cancer at final stage and was undergoing treatment. The funeral prayers were held at his native town Jaan Kalay, Surrani Bannu after Friday prayers. He was elected once for National Assembly and two times for provincial assembly.–Staff Reporter

He also served as federal minister of state in the PML-N government.