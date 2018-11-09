Share:

Islamabad-Two public sector universities of the city are still working without permanent heads, despite the appointments made by the government nearly two weeks before, The Nation learned on Friday. The newly appointed Vice Chancellors of Quaid-e-Azam University and Allama Iqbal Open University have still not assumed the charge of their offices. Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on October 26 had notified the new heads of QAU, AIOU and International Islamic University. However, only IIU rector has assumed the charge of his office.

The government had appointed current VC Government College University, Faislabad Prof Dr Mohammad Ali as new VC of QAU, while VC University of Gujrat Prof Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum as new head of AIOU.

Officials said that both universities are practically still headless despite appointments of the new heads and the delay in assuming the charge is creating administrative problems in the universities. An official at QAU said that the situation at QAU is comparatively grave as the ministry has also not notified any acting head of the university after the retirement of previous VC Prof Dr Javed Ashraf.

The official said that the routine official matters are seriously affected in the absence of the permanent VC, while number of matters relating to students and faculty members are also pending since long.

The official said that the matters of the registration of initial batch of the department of Pharmacy and issues of the Law department students have not been resolved completely so far. The official said that students and faculty members are suffering because of the non availability of the head which has to give direction on some of the important matters.

Joint Education Advisor Ministry of Education Dr Rafiq Tahir said that both VCs will likely assume the charge of their offices on Monday.

He said that new heads were public servants from government of Punjab and they had to relive their previous charge following the government procedures.

He said that the governor approves the summary of relinquishing of the charge of any VC in Punjab. The JEA said that possibly the new heads of QAU and AIOU will join their offices next week.