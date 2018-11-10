Share:

SHIKARPUR - The Anjuman Talaba-e-Islam (ATI) Pakistan Shikarpur chapter has finalised its all arrangements to celebrate Rabiul Awal with zeal and great gusto with respect to Hazrat Muhammad [PBUH].

This was said by Abdul Salam Awan, the president of Anjuman Talaba-e-Islam Pakistan, during a press conference held at Darul Uloom Ghosia Jellania Dargah Haji Latif Shah here on Friday. He expressed his concern regarding lack of cleanliness and sewage water at streets and almost all the routes of rally to be taken out by the ATI which is condemnable act despite alerting the issues of cleanliness and sewage water to concerned authorities. He further said that there is dire need to constitute a special team of judges of Supreme Court to monitor the performance of the Sindh Education Department, like the Supreme Court has constituted a team to observe the water quality in Sindh.

He further said that the ATI would not compromise over quality education and further said that the students of universities were being misguided and misused by linguistic and ethnic party students to gain their ulterior motives and in this regard the ATI has been motivating the university students, but government should make arrangements to hold seminars and awareness rallies to discourage linguistic and ethnic politics.

Replying to a question regarding terrorism, he said if government wants to eliminate terrorism from gross route level government should keep an eye on anti-state elements for the larger interests of people of Sindh.

Another question, he said that newly government has failed to elicit its targets, new government has failed to deliver whichever it promised before general elections.

Fazalul Allah Noorani, provincial leader, Ziaul Uddin, divisional General Secretary Larkana, Razaul Madani Al Qadri, Kamran Raza Attari, Khalid Hussain Shaikh, Muhammad Zaman Qadri and others were also present on the occasion.