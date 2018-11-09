Share:

LAHORE-Fashion brand RIA by Anzeela Imtiaz launched their first outlet on Friday. The star-studded launch event of the brand was attended by who’s who of entertainment industry, socialites and media fraternity.

R.I.A by Anzeela Imtiaz is a brand inaugurated by a young fashion designer who not only admire fashion but wants to make it a profession by creating fashion a statement for women out there.

The brand caters to all women guiding them with their extravagant designs and cuts making it a perfect haven for aesthetically-inclined women, who can express their style language with fashionable attires. It offers ready to wear lines with their Formal, Semi-formal, Grand Couture, Western and Middle East Collections.

The main motive of the brand is to set decorum where a woman feels comfortable in everything she carries. The soul motto of this brand is to play with patterns with the lavish and eccentric cuts presenting you as a star at every occasion.

R.I.A’s Western and Middle East collections are famous for their stylish cuts and neat tailoring. Catering to young party going crowd the latest collection offers wide range of ball gowns, dresses, skirts and interesting tops.

RIA not only cares for the fashion but believes in making fashion a style that every other woman out there is able to follow confidently. Anzeela Imtiaz is fortunate enough to launch officially making fashion an easy job where each one of us is exuberant and feels fancy.