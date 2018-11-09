Share:

LAHORE-Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed is making waves in the showbiz industry with her acting skills as well as fashion and style quotient. Her last film Cake was a box-office hit, earning her praise and appreciation across the world.

However, in a recent interview on Samina Peerzada web show, speak your heart, Sanam opens up about her childhood, career and marriage life.

“I’m the eldest of three siblings. My mother was an art school teacher and my father was an interior designer. So we’ve been relatively open minded as opposed to my conservative maternal side,” sanam said.

“The memories I can gather now of my parents are quite contradicting. My mother was the disciplinarian and my dad was the rule breaker,” she explained.

She said, “We’ve had discussions about our childhoods on the dining table of our family home. We had quite an adventurous life. The three of us weren’t bound to anything. We weren’t discriminated on the basis of gender. My brother wasn’t given any advantage just because he was a boy.”

Speaking about her marriage life, Sanam said: “I think I couldn’t balance my marriage and my mother’s deteriorating health. I realised it was unfair to my husband to have my divided attention. I understood he deserved better and should go for that. He deserved the attention of a partner, not another headache and I didn’t want to share my time with anyone else but my mother. So when I finally gave up, I had a sense of relief.”