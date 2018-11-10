Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood will head the sub-committee tasked with framing the terms of reference for the parliamentary committee formed to probe alleged rigging in the 2018 general elections. This was decided in the second meeting of Parliamentary Committee on the General Elections 2018 under the chair of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak on Friday. The chairman named the education minister as convener of the sub-committee and the members agreed to it. The names of other members of the subcommittee were also finalised. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif of MQM-P and Sarfaraz Bugti of BAP would represent treasury coalition while PML-N lawmaker Rana Sanaullah, PPP’s Naveed Qamar, ANP’s Hasil Bizenjo and Maulana Wasay of MMA will represent opposition. The eight-member sub-committee has been tasked to submit its recommendations to the main committee within two weeks, which can be extended further if required.

The committee has the powers to summon representatives of any institution it considers necessary. The 30-member parliamentary committee was announced by the government on October 15 to probe the alleged rigging. The committee will review allegations of irregularities in the last polls and will make recommendations to make the polling process more transparent. The main committee includes 15 lawmakers each from the government and opposition parties. The lower house of Parliament in September unanimously approved a resolution to form a committee to probe the opposition’s rigging claims during the July 25 general elections.

C-130 makes emergency landing

OUR STAFF REPORTER

Islamabad - A PAF C-130 on a routine training mission made emergency landing at the PAF Base Nur Khan after it caught fire on Friday. According to a statement issued by the PAF, the fire of the aircraft has been extinguished and all crew members on board are safe. A board of inquiry has been ordered by AHQ to ascertain the cause of accident, the statement said.