KANDHKOT - An event was held at Government Degree College Kandhkot in connection to Allama Iqbal Day here on Friday.

The Government Degree College arranged a programme to pay homage to Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 141th birth anniversary. Students of college participated enthusiastically and also paid a tribute to great philosopher and poet of east by performing national songs and poetry.

However, they delivered speeches and highlighted his messages for new generation. A quiz competition related Iqbal's life was also arranged where a dozen of students participated while at end of competition organisers distributed prizes and gifts among winners.

Professors including Abdul Rahman Malik, Ghulam Akbar Dahani, Shabir Bahalkani, Amar Sohryani and others highlighted the messages, vision and ideology of Iqbal.

They said that Iqbal stepped revolutionary spirit in the nation by poetry and he is considered one of the most important figures in Urdu literature.

They said his poetry has been translated in dozens of languages throughout the world.

SIX INJURED IN ACCIDENT

At least six people including children were got serious injuries in a road mishap here on Friday.

In the limits of police B section near Akbar Larro an accident was occurred between two motorbikes resultantly, six people namely Imdad Ali, Ashique Ali, Maya, Areeba, Imran Bahalkani and others sustained injuries.

Later, police reached on the spot and shifted them to THQ Hospital Kandhkot for treatment.