LAHORE - The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Friday issued the first selection list of candidates admitted to MBBS and BDS programme in public sector medical and dental colleges of the Punjab for the session 2018-19.

The last merit for MBBS remained 89.1485 and that for BDS 89.0455 per cent. Last year, this merit was 89.0364 and 88.9273 per cent respectively.

The merit has been calculated as per the weightage formula of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), adding 10 per cent of matriculation, 40 per cent of intermediate and 50 per cent of entrance test marks.

Only those candidates who secured 85 per cent or above aggregate marks as per PMDC formula were eligible to apply for admission on open merit basis this year. Around 10,000 applications were received from October 15-23.

The candidates applied for admission against 3197 open merit (3022 MBBS + 175 BDS), 61 under-developed districts’ (49 MBBS +12 BDS), 76 reserved seats for children of Overseas Pakistanis/Dual Nationality holders (72 MBBS + 4 BDS), and 20 disabled candidates (19 MBBS + 01 BDS) seats available in 17 public sector medical and 03 dental colleges of the province.

The King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Lahore, as always remained the top choice of candidates with merit for the institution closing at 92.5091 per cent. The last merit for Allama Iqbal Medical College, Lahore is 91.4545 per cent, Services Institute of Medical Sciences, Lahore 90.9727 per cent, Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Medical and Dental College, Lahore 90.6909, Ameer-ud-Din Medical College, Lahore 90.2636 per cent, Nishtar Medical University, Multan 90.1818 per cent, Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Lahore 90.0983 per cent, Rawalpindi Medical University, Rawalpindi 89.8455 per cent, Faisalabad Medical University, Faisalabad 89.8182 per cent, Gujranwala Medical College, Gujranwala 89.6727 per cent, Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Bahawalpur 89.4636 per cent, Sargodha Medical College, Sargodha 89.4364 per cent, Khawaja Mohammad Safdar Medical College, Sialkot 89.4165 per cent, Sahiwal Medical College, Sahiwal 89.3727 per cent, Nawaz Sharif Medical College, Gujrat 89.2818 per cent, Sheikh Zayed Medical College, Rahim Yar Khan 89.2091 per cent, and DG Khan Medical College, DG Khan 89.1485 per cent.

For BDS programme, the last merit of de’Montmorency College of Dentistry Lahore was 89.1182 per cent, Nishtar Institute of Dentistry, Multan 89.0506 per cent and that of Dental Section Faisalabad Medical University Faisalabad 89.0455 per cent.

For Reciprocal seats, the merit of Khyber Medical College Peshawar is 89.7970 per cent, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medical College, Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 89.2545 per cent, Azad Jammu Kashmir Medical College, Muzaffarabad, AJ&K, 89.2545 per cent, Poonch Medical College, Rawlakot, AJ&K 89.1455 per cent and for Bolan Medical College, Quetta the last merit is 89.1273 per cent. For 76 seats reserved for Children of Overseas Pakistani/Dual Nationality holders, the last merit is 88.9364 per cent. For disabled candidates category, the merit remained at 77.3010 per cent.

For admission against 61 seats reserved for the students of 06 under-developed districts including Muzzafargarh, Rajanpur, Lodhran, Bhakkar, Layyah and DG Khan, the last merit is as follows: Layyah 89.0091 per cent, Lodhran 88.7909 per cent, Muzzafargarh 89.0182 per cent, Bhakkar 88.4727 per cent, Rajanpur (Settled Area) 88.9091 per cent, Rajanpur (Tribal Area) 79.6455 per cent, DG Khan (Settled Area) 89.0636 per cent and DG Khan (Tribal Area) 86.7636 per cent.

The selected candidates will be issued call letters by the respective colleges. The classes in medical colleges will commence on November 19.