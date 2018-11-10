Share:

SARGODHA - The University of Sargodha arranged various activities to mark the 141st birth anniversary of poet-philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal here with great zeal and fervour.

In this respect, a colourful ceremony was jointly organized by Riaz Ahmad Shad Co-curricular Forum and the Institute of Art and Design, University of Sargodha commemorating contributions of Dr Iqbal for the Muslims of subcontinent. The ceremony was attended by a number of students, staff and faculty members.

During the ceremony, a stunning performance on the famous poem Dayar-e-Ishq set the tone for various competitions among the students including quiz on Iqbal's life, Bait Bazi, Urdu speeches and poetry contests to pay homage to poet of the East and highlight different aspects of his life and teachings.

Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad, Vice Chancellor Sargodha University, inaugurated an art exhibition arranged by the Institute of Art and Design to highlight life and works of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The exhibition featured imagery by student artists who explored various aspects of Ibqal's message for youth. The exhibition was a blend of calligraphy, paintings, pictorial representation and sketch.

Addressing the ceremony, the UoS VC stated that Iqbal was the man who conceived the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of Sub-Continent; the man who empowered Muslim Youth with the armour of unflagging faith deeply coated with a rich sense of selfhood; and the man who explored the new horizons for youth with a sharp vision as that of Shaheen.

He enlightened the young minds with the vision of Iqbal and said that celebrating such events is fruitful to learn something good and effective about our national heroes. He emphasized that we all must go ahead with the vision of Iqbal to face the challenges of modern times.

On the occasion, Dr Fazalur Rehman, Director Pakistan Institute of China Studies expressed that the country is facing serious challenges, which can be resolved by setting up an independent, fair and justified socio-economic system according to the teachings of Dr Iqbal.

Hafiz Muhammad Alam, Director Riaz Ahmad Shad Co-curricular Forum and Ahmad Faraz, In-charge Institute of Art and design talked about Allama Iqbal, as a poet, philosopher and a thinker, and how he created a paradigm shift in the thinking of the leaders of the All India Muslim League.

At the end, Vice Chancellor distributed prizes and certificates among the top position holders of the various competitions including art competition. The In-charge Institute of Art and Design presented the Painting of Allama Muhammad Iqbal to the Vice Chancellor.