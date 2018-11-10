Share:

ISLAMABAD - Water sector has utilised only 8.47 percent funds during the first quarter, as out of Rs 77990.467 million allocated for the Water Resource Division (hydle and water) in the PSDP 2018-19, only Rs 6607.230 million were released.

According to official data, out of the total allocation of Rs 43500.000 million for special programs including ERRA, CPEC & other initiatives and FATA 10 years plan, only Rs 1100 million were released.

Water Resource Division is divided into hydle and water. Out of Rs 16373.505 million allocated for the Water Resource Division (hydle) zero releases were made during the first quarter. While for Water Resource Division (water) Rs 6607.230 million were released out of total Rs 61616.962 million.

The fund utilisation in the Capital Administration and Development Division remained slow during the first quarter as the utilization was only 11 percent and out of total allocations of Rs 3921.889 only Rs 321.256 were released. Out of the total Rs 265 million allocated for the important cancer hospital Islamabad, no releases were made during first quarter. Out of total Rs 120 million allocated for the establishment of Safe Blood Transfusion Services Project only Rs 4 million were released. Similarly, no amount was released of the Rs 100 million allocated for the establishment of Centre for Hematology Disorder at PIMS, Islamabad. Similarly, out of Rs 1025 million allocation for the establishment of Centre for Neurosciences and Replacement/ Up-gradation HVAC Plant Room Equipment & Allied Works at PIMS, Islamabad, no releases were made during the first quarter. Similarly out of the allocation of Rs 35 million for strengthening of Maternal and Child Health Care Services at FGPC (PGMI), Islamabad, no release were made.

The commerce division also failed to get any release for its single project of Expo Centre, Peshawar. The total allocation for the project was Rs 700 million. For communication (NHA), the releases are less than 10 percent of the rupees component and out of Rs 112997.800 million the releases are only Rs 12086.530 million.

For the Economic Affairs Division project Strengthening of External Debt Management in EAD (WB) Rs 70.200 million were allocated, however no release were made during first quarter.

The Establishment division was able to get a release of 66 percent of the allocated amount during first quarter against the ceiling of 20 percent for the first quarter and utilised Rs 30.175 million of Rs 45.175 million.

The ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) has also zero utilization during first quarter and got no release of Rs 1974.421 million allocations.

The Federal Education and Professional Training Division is also the worst performer as it has less than one percent releases during the first quarter and out of Rs 3136.508 million allocations it got a release of Rs 28.701 million.

The finance division has also consumed around 10 percent as out of total Rs 12346.359 million it received Rs 1270.656 million.

Higher Education Commission has also 15 percent utilization and against the total allocation of Rs 30531.475 million only Rs 4607.000 million were released. Housing and Works has also around 13 percent utilization and against the allocation of Rs 5358.966 million only Rs 821.988 million were released. The Maritime Affairs Division has only 5 percent utilization and against the allocation of Rs 8123.134 million only Rs 415.516 million were released.

National Health Services Regulation and Coordination Division got the releases of Rs 1340.433 million against the allocation of Rs 10891.331 million. Out of the total allocation of Rs 463.175 million for Petroleum Division only Rs 9.327 million were released. Religious Affairs and Inter Faith Harmony has zero releases of Rs 10 million. To Science Technology and Research Divsion, Rs 172.444 million were released against the utilization of Rs 1487.073 million.