MIRPURKHAS - A woman committed suicide by hanging herself with rope in her house at irrigation quarter near Tandoadam Naka here on Friday.

Shama, 30, committed suicide while on the information town police arrived at the spot and shifted the body to mortuary of civil hospital for autopsy and later, handed over the body of deceased to her heirs. Cause behind the suicide could not be ascertained, police said.

Meanwhile, a twelve-year-old boy was killed and various injured in a road accident near Naokot Town on Friday.

Report received that Khalid Khokhar, 12, was seriously injured and died on the spot when a bike hit him in speed while some others injured including Veram, rushed to Naokot hospital where first aid was provided while injured Veram was referred for LMUH Hyderabad.

Likewise, Dilber Maher police have arrested absconder Haji Mushtaque in the raid who was wanted to Digri police in case of attempt to murder and exchange of fire with Digri police.