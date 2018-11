Share:

ABBOTTABAD - A woman has given birth to quadruplets in Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad on Friday, hospital sources confirmed.

Both the mother and newborn children are stated to be in good health. The newlyborn included two girls and two boys.

Dr Rubina and Dr Ruqya who supervised the birth attributed the safe delivery of quadruplets to professionalism and hard work of deputed doctors and medical staff.