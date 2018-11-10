Share:

KARACHI - A young man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside a house in Orangi Town.

The incident took place at a house located at Sector 7, in Orangi Town. Police officials said that they found a hanging body from a ceiling fan of a 25-year-old man after the family informed the police about the incident. The body of a deceased was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and later handed over to his family for burial process.

Police officials while quoting the deceased’s family said that deceased identified as Sheharyar Aslam committed suicide by hanging himself with the ceiling fan of a house over unexplained reasons. Police officials said that apparently the deceased committed suicide over personal issues while further investigation was underway.