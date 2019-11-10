Share:

Lahore - Food-lovers kept pouring in at Jilani Park on the second day of Lahore Eat 2019, Pakistan’s favourite food platform.

The three-day event consisted of 70 eateries national and international with this year’s focus on food plus its patrons by offering Buy One Pass and Get One Free Pass for students.

It also consisted of a play area and is a handicap friendly space in terms of accessible to members who require assistance.

Performances by Lil Mafia Munder, Karavan, Shadab Num, The All Girls Band, Inzi, Ibrar Malik and Band, Usama Malik and Aura are also part of the festivity that will conclude today.

The food festival built around the idea of creating a common platform in a public space along with entertainment. From the most creative and talented chefs to the vendors, the EAT is a festival which celebrates the full diversity of food that the cities have to offer. Aslam Khan and Omar Omari of CKO Event Architecture have said: “We are overjoyed to have returned to the the nation’s food capital, Lahore.

This year the Lahore Eat looked forward to host a much larger variety of top restaurants, eateries, home-based food enthusiasts as well as good entertainment. We have quite a few eateries that have created exclusive savoury and sweet dishes for the festival.”

In terms of further patrons and sponsors, the success of Eat Festival continues prompting food sector associates to grow.