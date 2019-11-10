Share:

SIALKOT - The birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was celebrated with traditional zeal, fervor and enthusiasm at Iqbal Manzil here Saturday.

The day dawned with special prayers in the mosques for the peace, national integrity, prosperity and development.

The main birthday cake cutting ceremony was held at Iqbal Manzil under the auspices of district administration.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Umer Sher Chatta and District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (R) Mustansar Feroze Akhtar jointly cut the cake.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner paid homage to Poet of the East and Philosopher Dr Allama Iqbal .

The visitors showed keen interest on books on Iqbaliyat displayed there in an exhibition held at Iqbal Manzil.

Some rare books on Iqbaliyat and pictures of Allama Iqbal , his parents and family members were also displayed there as well.

A large number of the people here on Saturday visited the Iqbal Manzil to pay homage to Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his birth anniversary.

They showed keen interest in the personal used things of Allama Iqbal , rare books and pictures of Allama Iqbal and his family members displayed there.

On this occasion, the Kalaam-e-Iqbal and speech contests were also held at Iqbal Manzil under the auspices of Bazm-e-Iqbal Sialkot.

Prof. Khawaja Ejaz Butt and Syed Riaz Hussain Naqvi (incharge/caretaker of Iqbal Manzil Sialkot) also paid rich tribute to the Poet of the East.

Government Christian High School, organized a special function to celebrate birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

A big procession was taken from Iqbal Manzil to the graves Allama Iqbal and his mother and father.

The members of civil society, journalists, government officers, businessmen, educationists and a large number of citizens joined the procession.

Members of several literary, cultural and trade organizations on behalf of the citizens laid flower wreaths on their graves and offered Fatiha.

The death anniversary of Imam Bibi, the mother of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, was observed here on Saturday.

A large number of the people from all walks of life participated in Quran Khawani at her native village Jethikey-Sambrial under the auspices of Bazm-e-Iqbal Sialkot.

On this occasion, people offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed for their eternal peace.

Meanwhile, the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Saturday held a cake-cutting ceremony at the Iqbal Manzil, the birthplace of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

SCCI President Muhammad Ashraf Malik, Senior Vice President (SVP) Khurram Azeem Khan and other SCCI officials jointly cut the cake and paid homage to Dr Muhammad Iqbal.

Ashraf Malik said Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a visionary leader who conceived the idea of separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent that was ultimately materialised in the shape of Pakistan.

Chairman SCCI Committee on Farogh-e-Iqbaliyat Shehzada Ibne Iqbal Syed also spoke on the occasion.