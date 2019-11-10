Share:

KARACHI - Like other parts of the country, preparations were in full swing in the provincial capital on Saturday evening to celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi with religious fervour. The city has been illuminated as part of the celebrations. Every street, mosque, road and building in the city has been decorated with multi-coloured lights and green flags. Various political parties and religious organisations have set up camps along the roads to facilitate participants in procession to be taken out in several parts of the city on Sunday (today). Buildings of Sindh Assembly, Sindh Secretariat and other government organisations as well as shopping centres were decorated with lights. Not only the streets and public buildings but also houses have been illuminated and decorated with green flags. Small and big rallies and gatherings are being organised since beginning of the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal. Different religious organisations will take out processions in the city. Numerous gatherings are being held in the city to upon him). The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation said all the arrangements had been made to ensure smooth culmination of the processions.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday felicitated the Muslim world on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi and said that Islam is the message of peace. In his message, Ismail said, “We need to maintain peace in our society so that other nations understand the message of Islam. The true love of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) requires promotion of religious tolerance and sectarian harmony. The world can be made a heavenly place by following the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him),” he said.The governor said that tolerance, brotherhood, love and devotion are the lessons of Islam. “Patriotism requires that we all embrace the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and work for the humanity without any discrimination. This was the message of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him),” he said.He said that Eid Miladun Nabi (peace be upon him) is a day of great happiness