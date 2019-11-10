Share:

Toba tek singh/hafizabad - A policeman, who was injured by the firing of their own fellows near Bhghat Canal on July 17, succumbed to his wounds in Faisalabad Allied Hospital Friday night.

Robbers were looting the passengers near Bhaghat forest on July 17 when three police parties were after them and when a police party caught two suspected men, two deceased Nisar Ahmad and Muhammad Faisal also reached there in plainclothes.

Cops of another police party in uniform could not ascertain that both were also policemen and they meant them as suspected persons so they mistakenly opened fire at both plainclothes-policemen who were critically injured. They were rushed to the district headquarter hospital where doctors had referred deceased Nisar Ahmad to Faisalabad Allied Hospital. Deceased was operated for his injuries on several occasions but finally he lost his life Friday night.

In their targeted operation, city and sadder police Hafizabad, Vanike, Kaleke, city and saddar Pindi Bhattian and Jalalpur Bhattian police raided different hideouts of criminals and rounded up 36 outlaws. Those arrested included 14 notorious POs, drug peddlers, anti-social elements and canal water pilferers. The police claimed to have recovered two pistols, two .12 bore guns, one 9MM pistol and 13 rounds of ammunitions. The police also seized 6140 grams chars. The police also arrested ten canal water thieves and registered case against them separately.