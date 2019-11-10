Share:

LAHORE - A court rejected the plea for bail of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah in a narcotics case on Saturday. On November 6, form law minister Rana filed the post-arrest bail petition taking the plea that the CCTV camera footage submitted by the Lahore Safe City Authority contradict the prosecution’s argument. At the outset of the proceeding, ANF lawyer said that the ANF has no objection to daily trial of the case and added that a report in this regard should also be kept under consideration along with the CCTV camera footage. He argued it is not mandatory to decide about the case or bail in the case on the basis of CCTV camera footage.

Sanaullah’s lawyer said that his client is ready to surrender his passport and his name may also be put on the exit control list but he may be granted bail. However, after hearing the arguments, the court directed him to file a new bail petition on new grounds. He had already made the objection that the Lahore Safe City footage contradicted the prosecution’s argument.

After hearing the arguments from the prosecution and the defence counsel, the court reserved its verdict and then rejected his bail plea. The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had submitted challan against PML-N leader in a case pertaining to the alleged recovery of heroin from his car. The ANF submitted the charge-sheet to the relevant court seized with the hearing of the case. Rana Sanaullah and six other suspects have been named in the 200-page long challan. On July 1, Sanaullah Sanaullah, a member of the National Assembly (MNA) and president of the PML-N’s Punjab wing, was arrested by the ANF after the discovery of a large stash of contraband in his vehicle from near the Sukheke area in Punjab. Sanaullah was arrested while travelling with his guards to a meeting from Faisalabad to Lahore.

A case was being filed in accordance with the Control of Narcotics Substances Act, 1997, after a large stash of contraband was recovered from his vehicle.