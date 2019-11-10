Share:

LAHORE - Like around the world, the Eid-e-Milad is being celebrated across the country today. The day dawns with prayers for peace and progress followed by 31 and 21 gun salutes in the federal and provincial capitals respectively.

Demos of fireworks are also part of celebrations. On the directions of PM Imran Khan, a good number of activities are being arranged to pay tribute to Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUM) .

Government and private buildings, mosques, streets, roads, bazaars, and shopping centres have been decked up with lights.

Security steps

Police held flag marches in all districts of the province on the eve of Eid, so that people could feel a sense of security, a spokesperson said. The flag march was conducted in all districts on the directions of Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan. The flag marches started from the district police lines and different police units including police mobiles, traffic police, and Elite Police Force took part in the flag march.

The flag march ended at the district police lines after passing through different roads in all districts simultaneously. An official said the police are put on high alert across the province and all available resources are being utilized to maintain peace and harmony. He said citizens may participate in religious processions without any fear. The police units are directed to perform security duties with commitment and full determination. Moreover, the police will use CCTV cameras, walkthrough gates, and metal detectors during the security operations.

Additional police force has been deployed at sensitive places, important buildings, and markets. The traffic police will also implement a detailed traffic control and management plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the roads.

Cleanliness campaign

The Lahore Waste Management Company completed washing of more than 100 mosques in the city, a spokesman told APP news agency. The special cleanliness operation was supervised by LWMC Operations General Manager Sohail Anwar Malik and Operations Manager Jam Abbass. The sources said special cleanliness steps had been taken to ensure the best clean environment at procession routes of Eid-e-Milad. Cleanliness arrangements had been completed in all the areas of the provincial capital, the sources added.

CM message

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has greeted the Ummah on Eid-e-Milad. “The personality of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is a blessing for the whole humanity,” he said in his message. “The teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) provide solution to all the problems. He said the Holy Prophet taught the lesson of peace, tranquillity, respect of humanity, equality, forgiveness and justice.

Pakistan can be made a citadel of peace and harmony by following the teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). This day provides the Muslim world the best opportunity to follow the teachings of Quran and Sunnah,” he added.