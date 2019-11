Share:

FAISALABAD - Jashn-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) will be celebrated at Faisalabad here on Sunday (November 10) with full religious fervor and enthusiasm. In this connection, the city mosques and buildings of various public and private departments have been decorated. The day will start with special prayers and Durood-o-Salaam in almost all city mosques after Fajr prayers.

Milad processions would be taken out from various parts of the city. All these processions would emerge into main Milad procession which would be taken out from the Darbar of Muhaddis-e-Azam Pakistan Hazrat Allama Sardar Ahmad Qadri Rizvi at Markazi Sunni Rizvi Masjid Jhang Bazaar under the supervision of Sahibzada Qazi Pir Muhammad Faiz Rasool Haidari Rizvi Chairman Tehreek-e-Ahle Sunnat Pakistan. The participants will throng at Chowk Clock Tower where Markazi Milad Committee will hold a big public gathering.

The police department has made elaborate security arrangements by deputing additional force to maintain law and order in the city.

The traffic police have also completed arrangements and issued traffic plan to facilitate the Milad processions on Sunday.

Shutdown plan

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from State Bank City, Agri University Iqbal Stadium and Cardiology feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, People’s Colony, D-Ground and National Colony feeders originating from 22-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, F-5 (SSL) feeder emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Bhowana and Anayat Ali Shah feeders originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, al-Habib and Rodala feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Ashraf Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Amin Abad, GIC, Sohail Abad and Dijkot City feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Garh feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Garh Fateh Shah feeder emanating from 132-KV Garh Fateh Shah grid station, Kareem Town feeder originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Kashmir Road, Parokianwala and Madina Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Pindi, City and Katarian feeders originating from Tandlianwala grid station, City Mamonkanjan and Khuda Yar feeders emanating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Noor Shaheed feeder originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Afghan Abad, Atomic Energy, Liaqat Abad, Lakkar Mandi, Bakkar Mandi, Sheikh Colony, Ali Housing, Gulfishan, NIAB-II and NIAB-1 feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, new Jinnah Colony, Sadar Bazaar, Rasool Pura, Muneer Abad, Rasheed Abad, Saeed Abad and Gulshan Colony feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Jubilee, SS Road, Hajvairi Park, Yasrab, FESCO Colony, Civil Line, Farooq Abad, Abdullah Pur, Nishat Mill, Fateh Abad, Pepsi and Cardiology feeders emanating from 132-KV OTP grid station, new Sitiana, Zahid Jee, Sitiana Village, Neeli Bar, Ravi, Maddoana and al-Mehmood feeders originating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Scarp, Mongi Road, Lal Shah, Shalimar feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Saeed Abad-II feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Khalid, Lasoori and Noor Mehal feeders emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. while Ali Abad, Jassoana Bungalow, new Sitiana, Wanihar, al-Mustafa Shaheed and Sammundri Road feeders originating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station will observe shutdown from 10:00

a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday (Nov 11).