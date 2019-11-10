Share:

ISLAMABAD - Eid Miladun Nabi (S.A.W) will be celebrated across the country with religious enthusiasm and solemnity across the country today (Sunday).

The day will dawn with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in provincial capitals, following a night of Mehafil-e-Naat, conferences, and fireworks.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques for upholding and flourishing of Islam and religious teachings, unity, solidarity, progress, and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

State and religious organisations, Milad committees, and individuals have planned a number of activities, including processions, seminars, conferences, and discussion programmes to mark the annual event.

Numerous Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) processions will be taken out across the country. Streets, roads, bazaars, shopping centres, and government and private buildings have already been beautifully embellished and illuminated with lights, colours, and banners bearing writings about the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him). Ministry of Religious Affairs has also made special arrangements to highlight various aspects life of holy prophet Hazart Muhammad (S.A.W.W).

In a related development, the Azadi marchers of opposition led by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman staging their sit-in for at H-9 ground for more than one week will also celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (S.A.W.W) JUI-F and other opposition parties have arranged “Seerat Conference”.