ISLAMABAD - The Industrial Area police have arrested four drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics and alcohol from them, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

According to the details, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has ordered crackdown against criminals especially drug-peddlers.

Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the whole city and said that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

SP (Industrial-Area) Zubair Ahmed Shaikh constituted special police teams under the supervision of ASP Abdul Wahab including Inspector Abdul Jabber along with other officials.

The police teams accelerated their all out efforts and succeeded to arrest three drug-peddlers namely Kamran, Irfan and Shamoon Masih and recovered 320 gram heroin and 210 gram hashish from them.

Another police team arrested a bootlegger namely Ansar Javed and recovered 120 litre wine, bottles, stickers and brewing equipment from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmad Shaikh has said that Industrial Area zone police is doing their job efficiently and crackdown against criminals would be continued. He said that despite the sit in, Islamabad police has been performing its duty quite efficiently and has successfully managed to maintain the daily life in the capital. In this regard, senior police officers regularly interact with the police personnel and keep them motivated to perform their duties with diligence.

The performance of Islamabad police is very encouraging given the current security situation of Islamabad. DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the police performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.