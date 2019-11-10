Share:

KARACHI - Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Ghulam Azfar Mahesar on Saturday informed

that the Baloch Colony Police station team apprehended four of a fake security guards company who were involved in number

of crimes.Addressing a presser at his office, he said that the accused were arrested in a raid conducted at the office of the fake security company namely FB Security.

The SSP said that police also recovered four repeaters and bullets from their possession. One of their accomplice managed to escape from the scene during the raid.He said the arrested accused were identified as Data Khan, Waseem Ahmed, Khadim Hussain and Khalid Pervez while the absconder was identified as Muhammad Ilyas.The officer said that a repeater, a pistol and bullets were recovered from a room of absconder Muhammad Ilyas. Further investigations were underway, Azfar Mahesar