Toba Tek Singh - Bricks Kiln Owners Association spokesperson Sheikh Amer Fayaz has claimed that under a survey conducted by Punjab Environment Protection Agency, Faisalabad division’s three districts Faisalabad, Chiniot and Jhang fall in red zone area regarding smog. He added that only one of division’s district Toba Tek Singh fall under yellow zone so its kilns will only be closed in case there will be extraordinary smog otherwise they would continue running as usual. He added that all those kilns of other three districts of Faisalabad district will be closed from November 15. However, he said, it was not sure to close the kilns with effect from Nov 15 in Toba Tek Singh district. He added that if smog aggravated anytime on or after Nov 15 in the district, the kilns will be closed and will be allowed to restart from Dec 20.