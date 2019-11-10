Share:

KARACHI - Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood Ahmed Khan on Saturday described the Indian Supreme Court’s decision to allow construction of a Hindu temple at the site of the historic Babri Mosque an attempt to divert the world’s attention from the Kartarpur Corridor, which Pakistan has opened for Sikh pilgrims.Talking to the audience at Idara Noor-e-Haq, Khan said this attempt of the Indian government shows it wanted to overshadow Pakistan’s message to the world community that it respects all religions and rights of all minorities.The Azad Kashmir president said the Indian government was using various tactics to eclipse Pakistan’s gesture of peace He expressed his displeasure at the Indian Supreme Court’s verdict, allowing construction of a Hindu temple at the site of the historic Babri Mosque. He recalled that several resolutions

passed by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the past urged the Indian government not to take any decision and hurt feelings of millions of Muslims living in India. He said, “If war is imposed on Pakistan, the country has the right to respond to Indian aggression in strongest terms.” He said the 97-day long and ongoing curfew in the Indian-occupied Kashmir and the atrocities being committed by the 900,000 Indian soldiers in the disputed valley show how India is treating Kashmiri Muslims.He said that Indian security forces were abducting Kashmiri youth and so far they have shifted more than 15,000 young men to concentration camps. The Indian soldiers are not sparing even Kashmiri women; they are being told that they are Indian soldiers’ property, he said. He urged people of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan to show steadfastness towards resolution of Kashmir. “We are standing shoulder to shoulder with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters and we are at war,” he said.Khan expressed his gratitude to people of Karachi, as a large number of Kashmiri people got training and education in this city and is still serving the city in all departments. Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman welcomed Sardar Masood Khan in his opening speech and said, “Recent

happenings in Islamabad have dented the Kashmir cause and the issue went in the background.”

Naeem-ur-Rehman appealed to all political parties and requested Maulana Fazlur Rehman to concentrate on the Kashmir issue. “This is not the right time to stage protests. Postpone it for another time and stand united with Kashmiris,”