ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police have chalked out an elaborate security plan for main procession of Eid Milad un Nabi on 12th Rabi ul Awal (November 10) and strict patrolling will be ensured during procession and other religious gatherings in the city.

According to the police plan chalked out following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, Islamabad police including Rangers and personnel of other law enforcement agencies will perform patrolling and security duties on this occasion and main procession, starting from Sector G-7 which will be completely cordoned off through heavy deployment. Procession will start from sector G-7 (Sitara Market) and culminate near shrine of Hazrat Sakhi Mehmud at Aabpara market after passing through various routes, the police source said. .

Following the directions of DIG (Operations)Waqar Uddin Syed, all SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and other police officials will visit the routes of procession.

and ensure effective coordination among the security personnel performing duties.

Police officials will guide the cops and boost their morale in accomplishing duties in a responsible manner.

As many as 2,000 cops including teams of QRF, ATS, CTF and police commandos will perform security duties on the occasion while special teams of Rangers, CID and special branch police will assist in smooth performance of their duties.

The police officers including SPs will also visit various police posts lying in the route of procession, check security duties and brief cops as how to ensure effective security.

The route of procession has been divided into four various sectors and four SPs, DSPs and inspectors will lead security duties and monitor the security arrangements in various sectors.

Close liaison will be maintained with organisers of procession and other gatherings in the city. Cooperation of organizers will be ensured with the police and law enforcing officials. Walk through gates will be installed at all the entry points of procession and metal detectors will be used for checking of participants.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has said that it is the prime responsibility of police to ensure protection to the lives as well as property of the citizens and Islamabad police will make utmost effort to fulfil it.