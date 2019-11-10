Share:

KARACHI - Consul General of Sri Lanka, G. L. Gnanatheva, while suggesting numerous measures for enhancing trade and investment ties between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, has invited Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to send a delegation to Sri Lanka to explore trade and investment opportunities, and to discuss ways with Lankan business community for strengthening economic ties. He was speaking at a meeting with members of KCCI during his visit to the chamber. President KCCI Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan, Senior Vice President Arshad Islam, Vice President Shahid Ismail and Managing Committee members attended the meeting, said a KCCI press release. He stressed that the business communities of Pakistan and Sri Lanka will have to make collective efforts to improve the trade volume by exploring more trade opportunities and defining a clear roadmap for growth in trade,