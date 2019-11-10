Share:

LAHORE - Five people were killed and six others wounded in a brazen gun attack in Batapur, police said on Saturday. The attackers fled instantly. Rescuers said three men died on the spot and two at the hospital. Another six victims were shifted to Services Hospital with multiple injuries. The shooting took place in Diyal Village located in the limits of Batapur police on Saturday afternoon. The victims and the attackers are said to be relatives. They had developed a dispute over property, police said. A police official said several gunmen attacked their opponents with automatic weapons when they were on the way to the local police station to face an inquiry. Both the Amjad group and Rafaqat group were summoned by police in connection with a dispute. Amjad group was going to the Batapur police station when gunmen of Rafaqat group opened fire on them.

6 other sustain wounds

According to Cantonment Division SP (Investigations), several people were injured during the gunfire which last for a considerable time. The attackers opened indiscriminate fire on the victims by using pistols and automatic assault rifles. The deceased were identified by police as Amjad, 40, Imran 35, Ijaz, 30, and Zafar 35. Police were yet to ascertain the identity of one of the dead. The bodies were moved to the morgue for autopsy. The injured were identified as Mahmood, Rafaqat, Imtiaz, Mustafa, and Farooq. The fatal shooting triggered panic the entire locality as many people gathered on the spot soon after the incident and condemned the killings. Additional police force was also deployed in the locality to avoid any further clash between both the rival groups. Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan took strong notice of the killings and ordered the Lahore Capital City Police Officer to submit a detailed report of the incident.

The IGP also directed the police to arrest the shooters and bring them to justice.

No case was registered till filing of this report. A duty official at the Batapur police station said they would register the case when the victim party would file a formal complaint. Further investigation was underway.