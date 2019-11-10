Share:

LAHORE - It’s official. The latest iPhone lineup from Apple comprising of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max has arrived in Pakistan with all its color variants, style and glamor. Customers can pre-book their favorite iPhone11 today at key locations across the country.

This means that all key specs and features, including the universally popular FaceTime will now be available in the official lineup. Apple has assigned a unique country code: ZP/A to ensure only genuine and authentic Apple products reach true iPhone lovers in Pakistan.

Mega celebrities, iconic sportsmen, influencers, fashionistas and leading designers have already pre-booked their favorite iPhones from the upcoming iPhone 11 Series.