GURDASPUR - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan for understanding India’s sentiment on the issue of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor.

It will be easy to pay obeisance at the Darbar Sahib gurdwara after the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, Modi said while inaugurating the Integrated Check Post of Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur.

Asserting that he is fortunate to be able to dedicate the Kartarpur corridor to the country, he said the opening of the corridor and the integrated check post will bring double happiness to the people.

“We have become irresponsible about the environment,” the prime minister said.

Modi flagged off the first batch of over 500 Indian pilgrims that travelled to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal district of Pakistan through the Kartarpur corridor.

Interestingly Modi delivered his note of thanks to his Pakistani counterpart by calling him by his full name ‘Imran Khan Niazi’ in his Kartarpur Corridor inauguration speech.

