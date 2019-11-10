Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has sought medical reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from government board and Sharif Medical City in case of removing name of former premier Nawaz Sharif from the exit control list, The Nation has learnt it reliably.

According to sources, Federal government had sought Bureau’s input over removing Nawaz’s name from exit control list (ECL). In reply, the NAB had asked the federal government to take decision by itself in consultation with Ministry of Law. They said federal government had allowed NAB’s prisoner to travel abroad without consulting the Bureau.

Sources further said high-ups of the Bureau met yesterday and discussed all legal possibilities in this case. After the meeting, the NAB asked federal government to provide medical reports of Nawaz Sharif for further consultations in this regard on Monday.

A senior official of the Bureau told The Nation, “NAB will not agree with government to remove former PM Sharif’s name from ECL”. He said the Bureau had once again sent the ball in government’s court to take decision by itself and consult this matter with Law Divison.

Seeks medical reports from govt board

On Friday, President PML-N Shehbaz Sharif had submitted an application and requested the interior ministry to remove name of Nawaz Sharif from ECL with attached copies of medical reports of former PM.

On Friday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq had said that government had no objection if Sharif wanted to travel abroad for his treatment.

He, however, added that ‘it’s for the court to decide whether to give Nawaz Sharif one-time or two-time permission’ to go abroad for treatment.

According to ARW News, Nawaz Sharif will leave for London via Qatar Airways commercial flight QR-629 on Monday morning.

Quoting sources, the TV channel reported that ailing Nawaz Sharif, his brother Shehbaz Sahrif and family physician Dr Adnan will leave for London on 11th of this month for treatment. His flight will take off from Lahore at 9:05 am Monday.

According to his return ticket, Nawaz Sharif will arrive back on November 27, the TV channel said. According to another TV channel, the government and NAB are both hesitant to take off Nawaz Sharif’s name from the ECL. According to sources, the government and NAB are not willing to take responsibility of taking Nawaz’s name off the ECL.

In a media talk, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Naeemul Haque said that the government had seen Nawaz’s reports. He said that the former prime minister was ill and the decision has been taken in light of it.