ISLAMABAD - An impressive change of guards ceremony was held at mausoleum of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal as the entire nation celebrated 142nd birth anniversary of the national poet, who envisioned a separate homeland for Muslims of British India.

A smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Navy clad in immaculate whites, assumed ceremonial guard duties with traditional spirit and enthusiasm at Lahore, according to a press release issued by Pakistan Navy officials on Saturday. Contingents of Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Rangers formed up outside the Mazar and took positions alongside where both the outgoing and incoming guards were inspected by station commander (Navy) Lahore, Commodore Muhammad Neimatullah.

Marching to the band tunes, the Naval Contingent took positions at the four corners of the Mazar. Meanwhile, Rangers ceremoniously moved out of the Mazar lead by their Officer-in-Charge.

The ceremonial guard mounting was followed by floral wreath laying at the Mazar of national poet by the Station Commander (Navy) on behalf of Chief of the Naval Staff, officers, sailors and civilians of Pakistan Navy. Later on, the Station Commander offered Fateha and recorded his impressions in the Visitors’ Book. The ceremony was observed by a large number of military and civil officials, school children and general public.