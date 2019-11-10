Share:

LAHORE - Expressing concern over the reports of possibility of Pakistan to remain on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) beyond February 2020, the Pakistan Industrial and Traders Association Front (PIAF) has urged the government to make strong efforts to achieve all targets so that the country could be steered out of this list. With a view to save the economy from any possible harmful consequences and to encourage foreign investors, the all stakeholders, especially the government, will have to make utmost efforts for Pakistan’s exit from the grey list addressing all those structural deficiencies that caused Pakistan’s entry into it, observed PIAF chairman Mian Nauman Kabir. He said that India had failed to push Pakistan into FATF black list and added that the country had been given various tasks till February 2020. He hoped that the government would achieve all the targets and bring the country out of grey list. He said that India was facing crises as the world had neglected their viewpoint and international civil society pointed out curfew and human rights violations in Indian-held Kashmir.

“Its appreciable that the government was optimistic to achieve sufficient progress for the country to be removed from the grey list, but it should also remember that performance would also being reviewed simultaneously for a 40-point action plan of the Asia-Pacific Group for which the deadline was October 2020.”