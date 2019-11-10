Share:

LAHORE - The nation Saturday observed Iqbal Day, renewing resolve to follow the philosophy of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Special events were organised to mark the day and noted people called for following in the footsteps of the legends like Iqbal so that the country could be steered out of crisis. A change of guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum. A contingent of the Pakistan Navy took over responsibility of security from the Rangers.

Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar visited the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal and laid a wreath there. He offered Fatehah and prayed for solidarity, progress and prosperity of the country. He also recorded his impressions in the visitor’s book. Sarwar said: “The philosophy of Iqbal is the cornerstone of political vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

Call for following the legend’s philosophy

Separately, Law Minister Raja Bashart attended a ceremony as the chief guest. He laid a wreath at the tomb . Station Commander Navy Commodore Niamatullah Khan and Commissioner Lahore Division received the minister. In the guest book, he wrote, “It is a great honour to pay tribute to a great personality like Allama Muhammad Iqbal.” He said that in view of the saying of Iqbal, there is an urgent need for unity and discouragement of those who want to undermine the country and democracy by becoming the instrument of enemy forces.

He said that in view of Allama Iqbal’s love for Kashmir, we should also offer special prayers for Kashmiris, who have been detained for three months. The law minister said: “Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Bazdar are working diligently to make the country a Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.”

Punjab Info Minister Aslam Iqbal turned up as chief guest at an event organised the district admin in collaboration with the Lahore Arts Council. In his address, the minister called for setting aside mutual differences for making Pakistan a prosperous state. He also shed light on the life of Iqbal and laid stress on continue with such event to make the youth aware of the legends like Iqbal. The minister said the purpose of such programmes is to make the youth aware of the legends.

Lahore Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi said that it was an honour to organise Iqbal Day event. He said that such events would be continued in future with the collaboration of Lahore Arts Council. Lahore Arts Council’s Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that Iqbal gave us the lessons of sel-respect, high-values, justice, and democracy.

Also, a delegation of the Punjab University, led by Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, visited the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal . “We salute our national poet, great philosopher and the architect of Pakistan for his vision to have a separate homeland for the Muslims of Subcontinent. It’s our responsibility to follow his sayings.