LOS ANGELES-Rita Ora is set to perform at a special gala marking the 50th anniversary of homeless charity Centrepoint.

The ‘Anywhere’ hitmaker will perform at the Roundhouse in London on November 13 for the charity, which works with 15,000 young people a year and offers housing, employment and health services. Prince William is a patron of Centrepoint.

The 28-year-old pop star will be joined at the event by Duran Duran and host James Nesbitt.

Rita admits that her upbringing in London has shown her homelessness can impact on young people. She said: ‘’It means so much to me to be able to join Centrepoint, and the remarkable young people they support, on a special night at The Roundhouse. Growing up in London I’ve seen first-hand homelessness can affect young people and just how it can turn someone’s life upside-down.

‘’But it doesn’t have to be that way, and it shouldn’t be happening to any young person, which is why I want to show that together we can change the story, end youth homelessness, and help young people to achieve their dreams.’’

Centerpoint CEO, Seyi Obakin added: ‘’In our 50th year we are highlighting the many successes of young people who still need our help.

‘’We are seeing a generation of young people who face greater challenges than their parents or grandparents did. It is vital that we ensure that young people who find themselves without family support, or a safe place to live, still have the opportunity to go on and fulfil their potential and ambitions.’’